Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective's avatar
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective
9hEdited

Too bad that Trump is more obsessed with throwing lightning bolts at those that stand against him than paying any attention to the normal processes of leadership.

If there was such a thing as presidential malpractice, he’d have breached it about 1000 times in the first six months.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
37 replies
Keith Olson's avatar
Keith Olson
8h

I’m starting to see the light at the end of this long tunnel of darkness. MAGA is imploding and starting to see that their party is full of liars. I just wish it would happen sooner rather than later because these republicans are destroying everything that is good about America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 replies
233 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture