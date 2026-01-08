Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
30mEdited

A murderous man for our President.---

Trump is acquiring an inhuman taste for death. He murders individuals in international water without proof of criminal activity. He bombs civilians in foreign countries because he feels his actions are in the best interests of this country. The insurrection that took place 5 years ago claimed the lives of 5 Capitol police officers whose deaths are now on Trump's head. Trump continues to expose innocent civilians to potentially deadly situations, like the one that unfolded today in Minnesota. Our President is our own worst enemy, along with the moronic fools who support him. Perhaps the National Guard of the states being invaded by ICE should be deployed in an effort to protect their fellow neighbors, and to send a message to our commander and chief that his ICE agents aren't welcome.

Furthermore--In regards to Senator Mark Kelly, if Hegseth succeeds in harming this respected man's financial standing by demoting him from his retired status of a Naval Captain to a lesser position militarily --the people he so faithfully served during his 25 years of service, should open a "Go-Fund-Me" account in his name, and show him our gratitude for all he's done.. We should endeavor to collect enough money to offset the funds lost because of the efforts put forth by a drunken ROTC moron.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Keith Olson's avatar
Keith Olson
28mEdited

Just another lie from our Mob Boss:

“I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a horrible thing to watch. The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot at her in self defense. Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe that he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital. The situation is being studied, in its entirety, but the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis. They are just trying to do the job of MAKING AMERICA SAFE. We need to stand by and protect our Law Enforcement Officers from this Radical Left Movement of Violence and Hate! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP”

Someday in the future when we are finally rid of this disgusting man a movie will be made about how he was able to attain the highest office in the land.

“The Great Divide” How one deceitful man was able to completely turn Americans against each other.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture