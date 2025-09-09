Robert Reich

Robert Reich

LeslieHD
8h

Its not just big oil. Its huge AI data centers too! I just saw a post from Alt. National Park Services and there were comments that they're trying to jam them in all over the country.

Charles Bastille
8h

"In the last election cycle, Big Oil spent $445 million."

and

"We need to keep fighting to get big money out of politics so we can reduce Big Oil’s influence on our democracy."

It seems like almost 75% of all our rants here in the Substack community come down to this.

It's all about Citizens United, and more. We need a progressive democratic Congress and president that override Citizens United through a law that is well-written enough to escape the Federalist Society-owned Supreme Court's ability to override the laws we write to end the corruption.

And we need to expand the Supreme Court by about ten, and change their lifetime service to about ten years or so.

We can do all this stuff if somehow we can stop the rest of the nation from sleepwalking through elections.

