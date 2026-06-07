Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Johan's avatar
Johan
2h

The “we needed this” argument is the most comfortable lie in democratic theory. It converts preventable institutional failure into cosmic pedagogy. We didn’t need the Holocaust to learn that antisemitism was dangerous. We didn’t need Jim Crow to understand that legal apartheid was wrong. The people who “needed” the lesson were rarely the ones paying for it. It forces “us” to suffer when it was never “our” fault to begin with.

Every institution listed: the Fed, the NLRB, the FTC, the CDC; was already documented, already defended, already explained by people for decades before Trump. The information was available. The warnings were issued. The lesson was taught. The class just didn’t show up.

That’s not a civics problem. It’s a political economy problem. And “we needed Trump to understand checks and balances” is a way of not saying the harder thing: that the people with the power to stop this at every decision point chose not to, because the system was working fine for them until it wasn’t.

Johan 🐌

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
2h

I share your hope.

After all, a sequel to the Second World War was a serious attempt to build new foundations for the world, so that peoples should not be desperate, so that individuals should have opportunities to develop themselves and their communities, to make living conditions fairer and healthier and more secure around the world.

It was inadequate. And what worked was whittled away by bad faith leaders and their adherents and inadequate seizure of the framing of discourse as they pried it away.

But that was a demonstration of the possible. And we could do better now, when thinkers and speakers from subject groups and nations have taught the world more about colonialism and racism, when LGBTIQ people and even just women have taught the world more about patriarchy and its evitability, when we‘ve had it so horribly demonstrated that the results of a competitive-driven world at best depend on the rules of the game, and thus on who lays them out.

I hope we will be reminded that cooperation is both important and powerful, by taking away the powers of the triumphal greedy white boys.

Thumbs held hard.

I know that we *can*.

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