Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
2h

Are we an Albatross???

The Wandering Albatross is the largest flying bird in the world. This magnificent creature can soar for hours or even days without a single wing flap by utilizing updrafts and wind gradients. They are masters of a technique called dynamic soaring, which allows them to stay airborne with minimal effort for incredibly long periods. To many across the globe Americans

exemplified the freedoms in life they could only dream of.. We were the wandering Albatrosses who soared upon the updrafts of our social freedoms unencumbered by restrictions put upon others by tyrants and oppressive rulers. Change is inevitable, and regrettably at times it can degrade the quality of life we've been accustomed to. Trump is determined to clip our wings and reduce us all to compliant Dodo birds who have no means by which to achieve flight. Free thinking to Mr. Trump is a detriment to his conception of social control. Trump's perfect world is filled with flightless birds.

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chris lemon's avatar
chris lemon
2hEdited

The oligarchs who don't study history should start with studying Louis XVI. The oligarchs who think they've studied history need to go back and take another look, starting with Louis XVI.

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