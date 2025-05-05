Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
richard winkler's avatar
richard winkler
9h

I am 86 years old. This is too much for me. I cannot fight anymore. Trump is the most despicable person I have ever seen, and the Republican Party is just fine with that. This country is done for. The love of money is the root of all evil, and that is what we have. I cannot absorb any more of this craziness. I have had enough.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
67 replies
Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
9h

Thank you so much for sharing this, Robert. My Mum was very proud of joining Common Cause in the beginning. And all power to Fred as he continues his righteous battle for the People.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
189 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture