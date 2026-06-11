Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
21mEdited

Can we break 12 million at the next No Kings Rally? We need a massive outpouring and onto the streets peacefully but like rolling thunder.

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
26m

They hate us and Trump is willing to believe them--

In life, be very leery of those who purposely employ hatred as a weapon. Trump has painted himself into a corner and what he originally thought the citizens of Iran would do once their leadership had been disposed of realistically had no chance of ever coming to fruition. When a predator grabs or corners a lizard, the reptile can instinctively drop its tail. This process is known as Caudal Autotomy. Having secured a portion of its quarry the predator is momentarily content while the remaining part of the lizard departs to regrow a new tail. This scenario is exactly what is taking place in Iran. Like always Trump will be more than happy with his piece of tail. The combined efforts of both Israel and the United States have done little to alter the situation in the Middle East, in fact their attacks have obviously made things worse. Trump appears to be willing to find a solution to his problems through a series of negotiations. To do this Donnie will have to trust the very people who hate us. Could he really be that naive? Trump is doing everything he can to provide a pathway for Iran to become the planet's newest Nuclear Power. "A Midsummer Night's Dream"--Act 3,scene 2, line 115.

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