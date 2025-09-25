Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Td van Gaalen's avatar
Td van Gaalen
9h

Why shouldn't we blame the ICE agents? Drumpf knowingly created a horde of bounty hunters with no qualifications or legitimate standing to terrorize his fellow Americans. "Just following orders" was no excuse during the Nuremberg trials.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 replies
Donald Rettmann's avatar
Donald Rettmann
9h

Keep in mind that trump isn’t doing this crap on his own. He’s too stupid. The actual nazis like Stephen Miller, Vought, Thiel, and the others behind Project 2025 are thinking it up and carrying it out.

Trump is simply their “useful idiot” they managed to put into office to sign the orders.

So, trump isn’t “flying blind”, without adult guidance, as some people think. He is simply an ornament.

The fascists who are actually in control and in the process of dismantling our government will still be in control after he’s gone.

And that makes our situation very dangerous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
37 replies
323 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture