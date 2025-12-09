Robert Reich

Xplisset
3h

What gets me every time this is laced this out is how simple the math is and how brutal the consequences are. A nation can’t stay whole when one man on the top floor makes 3,000 times the barista who keeps the lights on below. That’s extraction dressed up as genius.

This ratio tax feels like the first honest tool we’ve had in years to pull power back toward the people who actually create the value. If America wants to rebuild trust then this is the place to start: put a limit on how much one person can take, and watch how fast the dignity of everyone else rises. www.xplisset.com

Donald Hodgins
3h

What is going on? Follow the money.

We have a President who is so weak he can't stand up for the values that made our country a pillar of strength in the eyes of the world. Trump can't visualize the fact that we never stopped being great, despite his efforts to convince people otherwise. Trump has surrounded himself with a cesspool of incompetence, the likes of which have never before been seen in our country's history, what's worse, the fool is listening to them. Moronic misfits like Hegseth, Miller, Vought, Noem, Homan, Loomer, and Bondi are prime examples of the depravity Trump feels comfortable surrounding himself with. His foreign policy is so off the wall other countries can't begin to figure out exactly where Trump's loyalties lie. He is the commander and chief of our armed forces yet Hegseth won't follow his orders, illegal or otherwise. The video of the murders on September 2nd is available yet the ROTC wonder boy won't pay attention to his bosses wishes. Instead of concentrating on this country's affordability issues, which Trump offers up as a Democratic hoax, he wanders about the map of uncertainty spreading confusion and chaos like rice at a wedding. All the while bragging about his qualifications that would make him deserved of the Nobel Peace Prize. Murdering unknowns in international waters without giving them an opportunity to surrender isn't Nobel; it's barbaric. Perhaps Zeus can arrange an extended stay with his brother.

