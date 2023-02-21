Yikes! More drivel over the national debt!
How the hell can we expect Americans to understand what the national debt means if the media doesn’t report it accurately?
Friends,
Last Thursday, The New York Times’ lead story was the Congressional Budget Office’s report that the U.S. is on track to add nearly $19 trillion to the national debt over the next decade — $3 trillion more than previously forecast.
“Yikes!” you might say. But calm down. The Times’s national debt story was alarmist nonsense.
“To put those numbers i…