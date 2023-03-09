Get ready: Two big upcoming theatrical performances
Biden wants to tax the rich, and House Republicans don’t want to raise the debt ceiling. Here’s what will happen.
Friends,
Yesterday I was in Columbus, Ohio, debating Arthur Laffer about the economy. We appeared before hundreds of students who had never heard of Arthur Laffer (or me, for that matter). If you’ve heard of him but don’t quite recall what he did, let me refresh your recollection: Art was the founder in the 1980s of so-called “supply-side economics,” the…