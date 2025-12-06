Trump’s War on Peace | The Coffee Klatch for Saturday, December 6, 2025

Friends,

Trump evidently persuaded Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, the world football league, to award him the first (and likely last) annual FIFA Peace Prize, along with a hagiographic video. It’s all part of Infantino’s efforts to craft a close alliance with Trump.

And Trump has just had his name engraved on the U.S. Institute of Peace — now renamed the “Donald J. Trump U.S. Institute of Peace.”

The absurd award and equally absurd engraving are parts of Trump’s pathetic campaign to get the Nobel Peace Prize — something he has coveted since Barack Obama was awarded it in 2009.

