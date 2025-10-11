Trump’s War on America | The Coffee Klatch for October 11, 2025

Friends,

Today Heather and I discuss Trump’s sending Texas National Guard troops into Chicago, Illinois — over the objections of Chicago’s mayor and Illinois’s governor. His indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James, after having indicted James Comey — both of whom tried to hold him accountable for some of his actions during his first term. And his targeting of so-called “liberal” organizations.

We also examine the government shutdown, his peace plan for Israel and Hamas, his aid to Argentina — and why Trump is helping bring peace and stability to other parts of the world while sowing chaos in America and declaring war on the “enemy within.”

Please grab a cuppa, pull up a chair, and join the conversation.

