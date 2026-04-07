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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
3hEdited

Where are the generals and why are they not condemning this. Nobody but right wing religious fanatics and the military industrial complex want this.

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
3h

Emily L. Hauser posted on Bluesky:

Congress 202-224-3121

Find your Senators www.senate.gov

Find your Rep www.house.gov

"I'm [NAME] from [PLACE, ZIP]. I'm calling to urge the Senator/Rep to contact Adm. Correll & remind him that he has the same legal obligation as any soldier to refuse an illegal order from this Commander in Chief."

She quoted Garrett M. Graff, who had posted:

In all seriousness, one thing that might be worth doing today:

Tell your Reps and Senators to call Adm. Richard Correll, the Commander of U.S. Strategic Command, which controls the nation's nukes, and remind him of *his* unique responsibility to refuse an illegal order.

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