Trump's War Crimes Must be StoppedSorry for crowding your inbox today, but, hey, this is an emergencyRobert ReichApr 07, 20261,353131241ShareShare1,353131241Share
Where are the generals and why are they not condemning this. Nobody but right wing religious fanatics and the military industrial complex want this.
Emily L. Hauser posted on Bluesky:
Congress 202-224-3121
Find your Senators www.senate.gov
Find your Rep www.house.gov
"I'm [NAME] from [PLACE, ZIP]. I'm calling to urge the Senator/Rep to contact Adm. Correll & remind him that he has the same legal obligation as any soldier to refuse an illegal order from this Commander in Chief."
She quoted Garrett M. Graff, who had posted:
In all seriousness, one thing that might be worth doing today:
Tell your Reps and Senators to call Adm. Richard Correll, the Commander of U.S. Strategic Command, which controls the nation's nukes, and remind him of *his* unique responsibility to refuse an illegal order.