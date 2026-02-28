Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean Montanti's avatar
Jean Montanti
1m

Trump should send all his MAGA supporters to fight this illegal war.

Reply
Share
Derek Smith's avatar
Derek Smith
just now

A loose cannon, if ever there was one.

As Luke Skywalker famously said: “I have a bad feeling about this.“

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture