Trump’s Ultimate Power Trip? | The Coffee Klatch

With Heather Lofthouse and yours truly, Robert Reich
Robert Reich
and
Heather Lofthouse
Jun 21, 2025
∙ Paid
281
93
Friends,

Today Heather and I look at the war in Iran through the lens of Donald Trump’s insatiable need to expand and display his power. How can he even consider getting America into this war without consulting Congress? Doesn’t doing so also violate his promise to the American people in the 2024 election that he would avoid foreign entanglements? And who is advising him, now that half of the professionals on the National Security Council have been fired and neither Tulsi Gabbard (who’s supposed to be the intelligence czar) nor Pete Hegseth (at least formally the secretary of defense) is involved in Trump’s decision-making?

