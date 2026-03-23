Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
4h

Lock him up--

The Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols (specifically Protocol I of 1977) form the basis of International Humanitarian Law (IHL), which strictly prohibits harming the civilian population unduly. The core principle is that civilians and civilian objects must never be the object of attack. If Trump destroys the power structure that the Iranian people require in order to survive, would his efforts be considered a war crime? Based on reports as of March 2026, destroying Iran's power grid would be catastrophic, potentially affecting the functional capacity of hundreds of hospitals, with some estimates suggesting a total collapse of the "civilization life support system" (electrical grid, water, and sanitation) within a month. He's dumb enough to do it.

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
4h

The sooner the better.

Yet/And, how absolutely signature this enterprise is for this administration. The one thing they all seem to have learned from history is Blitzkrieg technique: strike suddenly and inflict damage that's hard or impossible to reverse.

And the world is impoverished. :(

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