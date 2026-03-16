Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Donald Hodgins
5h

Hegseth said he didn't want any unflattering pictures of himself published--exactly when is this policy going to be implemented.

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
5h

This guy--who had a swastika tattooed on his chest was a great candidate for secretary of "war."

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