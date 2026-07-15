Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
7h

No matter how you approach the subjest Donald Trump stands as this country's biggest threat to our Democracy.

Reply
Share
20 replies
Leonor (Lenore) Delgado's avatar
Leonor (Lenore) Delgado
6h

Yes, he follows all the "Nazi guidelines."

Reply
Share
135 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture