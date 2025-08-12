Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Megan Rothery
2h

I will not play along. We need to be loud. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly. We deserve better ❤️‍🩹🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Reach out to those in your own state, and those in a committee that fits your topic.

Heather.B
2hEdited

Fascism intimidates with scale mobilizing thousands of troops into a small, peaceful area is a way to make people feel small and powerless. Trump seeks precedents for future illegal use of military to suppress protests against his tyrannical rule. This is right out of the dictators playbook. He said before the election he will rule as a dictator if elected and that is what he is doing.. 🤦‍♀️

How did we get here? Are we going to allow this to continue?

He is trying to get martial law without declaring it. This is his soft launch testing of it. He's just sending troops and stuff into different cities and districts to take over and when he gets all the big blue cities he's going to say "I'm the King".

He seizes control of D.C.’s police, flood the streets with troops while the Congress stays SILENT. Authoritarianism doesn’t arrive with tanks, it arrives with cowardice. Where are all the Democrats while the new dictator Trump takes over Washington D.C. ? Are they standing up and fighting like the Texas Democrats?

This "We the People will NOT comply with tyranny" t-shirt is more alive than ever 👇

https://libtees.dashery.com/products/78688428-we-the-people-will-not-comply-with-tyranny-t-shirt

What could be more fascist than Trump using his own gestapo to take over D.C.?

