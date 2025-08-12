Robert Reich

Robert Reich

martin morrison
1hEdited

It just goes from bad to worse. Now we have Vance on manoeuvres here in the UK, shaking the slimy tentacles of our very own watered down versions of the same gruesome parasites presently devouring the USA. Meanwhile, he's discussing Ukraine with Putin as if it were a real estate transaction, which it essentially is.

Nobody is stopping him.

By fuck, these are dark days.

Dana Scott
1h

Are there independent sources to counter Trump’s Gas Lighting?

