Robert Reich

Michael Roseman
6hEdited

Have no doubt that Trump intends to use the bones of his police state against all of us. Step by step, he is assembling the forces of oppression in order to control us, to suppress us.

We must protest, we must resist, we must shout to the heavens our refusal and our anger against the fascist regime at every single opportunity we have. We must make sure that America hears us loudly and clearly.

We have much more power than we think and Trump has much less power than he hopes. He is afraid of us. Let us nonviolently increase his fear and anxiety. But always nonviolently.

“History shows that once an authoritarian ruler establishes the infrastructure of a police state, that same infrastructure can be turned on anyone.” — Robert Reich

53 replies
Megan Rothery
6h

Call. Write. Email. Protest peacefully. Unrelentingly.

Use/share this spreadsheet as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Reach out to your own reps, as well as those in other states on a specific committee important to a topic you’re sharing. Use your voice and make some “good trouble.”

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13lYafj0P-6owAJcH-5_xcpcRvMUZI7rkBPW-Ma9e7hw/edit?usp=drivesdk

