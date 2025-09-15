Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
3h

On Wednesday, September 10th, twenty-two year old Tyler Robinson shot and killed a conservative member of Donald Trump's inner circle, Charlie Kirk. His death is being blamed on the Democrat's "Radical right wing." This is Trump's everyday dumping ground for anything that tends to irritate him. Charlie Kirk was killed by a young man who was raised in a christian based conservative household. The family is described by an older member as being loyal MEGA Republicans. The mindset of the killer was steeped in these values throughout his childhood. Yet his target was a close acquaintance of Mr. Trump's. "The radicals on the left are this country's main problem," is how Trump described who was responsible for Kirk's assassination. Stephen Miller, in his usual eloquent manner, embellished Trump's position even further by blaming the wrong group as well. Isn't there a single mind in Trump's group of lost souls, who has the ability to see things for what they are? Miller is a Gestapo moron who opens his mouth and the only thing missing is Adolf himself. Political violence is something Trump has brought to the forefront of our society ever since he took his ride down that damn escalator. Until the truth finds Mr. Trump this country will experience an ever increasing level of blood shed all due to one man's ignorance. With the insanity we see taking over Washington, I fear a bullet is out there just waiting to find a target, and its bulls-eye is orange in color. Donnie--what embellishment do you equate to patriotism, it's a color you should consider adding to your box of crayons, for its absence is being sorely missed.

A final thought--For Trump to maintain the "Big Beautiful Birthday" card is a hoax and he never signed anything like it, is as stupid as he is. Epstein would never have kept the card, if he even thought for a second it wasn't something Trump had actually signed and given him. No hoax, the truth is far more damaging than Trump could have ever imagined. For Trump to continually suggest his signature is a forgery is as ludicrous as his contention that he won the 2020 election. Lie-lie-lie! The child just can't accept the truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
richard winkler's avatar
richard winkler
3h

I sure hope it will fail, in fact it must fail. This despicable man is a convicted criminal felon and belongs in prison not the White House.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
91 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture