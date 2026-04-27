Friends,

His aides don’t trust his judgment, so they’ve excluded him from the war room. So, who’s in charge of his war with Iran?

He’s losing his marbles, friends. For the good of the nation and the world, it’s time we faced the reality that the head of the most powerful nation in the world can’t do the job. Congress should impeach and convict him as soon as possible, and get him out of the Oval Office

Please see the following:

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