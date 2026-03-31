Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
9m

Trump's threat to obliterate Iran's oil fields is foolhardy. Trump commits without considering the long term consequences of his actions. His ridiculous idea of destroying Iran's ability to supply the world with its crude would lead to a catastrophic downturn in the economy. The removal of Iran's oil from the world market would likely trigger a global recession and a period of stagflation, thanks Shaq, characterized by high inflation and low growth. Trump's wealthy friends should love that idea. If Trump had stated from the get go, his main goal was to render Iran's nuclear capabilities impotent, and proceeded from there things might be different. He reminds me of a blind man on a skeet range, firing only at what he thinks he can see. If the complete destruction of Iran's Uranium refining facilities is Trump's thought, there is no way to confirm that end without our boys being there and overseeing the job. There'll be American blood spilled upon the sands of Iran, and there is no way around it. Hint--leave Kharg Island alone--all that's needed is to make sure they don't use it. Trump's light show has done little to damage the fighting ability of the Iranian military, which until now has remained in the shadows. They say war is Hell, thanks to Trump we're being ushered into the underworld where Hades will be our guide.

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
9m

I expect he thinks that just declaring victory and keeping pouring lives into death worked well for George W. Bush, his John the Baptist.

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