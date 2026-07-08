Trump's Iran Debacle Has Become a "Neverending War"
Will he or the Republicans be held to account?
Friends,
By now you’ve probably heard the latest news that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has officially surrendered to Trump and American soldiers are now occupying Tehran.
I just made that up. But who the hell knows? Two weeks ago, Trump declared: “For the first time in 3,000 years, we are going to have peace in the Middle East.”
Today, he declared that the ceasefire is “over.”
Weeks ago we had a ceasefire and a “memorandum of understanding” with Iran that, according to Trump, gave us everything we wanted, including an end to Iran’s nuclear program.
But the so-called “memo of understanding” left almost everything to be negotiated, including Iran’s nuclear program, its missile program, its support for terrorist groups, and its repression of its own people.
Before that — at the end of February — we had the promise of a quick “four-to-six-weeks” intervention.
The cold, hard fact is that America is far worse off today than we were before Trump started this conflict — without consulting with Congress or our allies. The Strait of Hormuz is once again effectively closed. Oil prices are moving upward.
Iran’s nuclear stockpile remains hidden. The regime in Tehran is more extreme and resolute about gaining a nuclear bomb than ever before.
Meanwhile, 13 Americans have been killed and some 425 have been wounded in action. Over 3,400 Iranians have been killed, including 120 schoolchildren, and 26,000 Iranians have been injured. The Pentagon has already asked Congress for about $70 billion to cover the early operations around Iran, and the cost rises every week.
Trump never gave the American people a good reason for attacking Iran in the first place. He had no objective and no exit strategy.
The likeliest future is a low-level continuation of this conflict as far as the eye can see — coupled with sporadic announcements from Trump that it’s over and America has won, which are then contradicted by another set of attacks by Iran’s missiles and drones, followed by another round of American aggression and Iranian retaliation.
This is the “forever war” that Trump criticized when he ran for office in 2024.
The question is whether he and the spineless Republican Congress that have supported this debacle will be held to account.
It is increasingly apparent that Trump knows nothing but infantile banter and his shockingly stupid and delusional fantasies, well it’s not helping. The Iranians are taking him, and by extension the United States for a ride that’s likely to bring this unpopular war and additional costs home to consumers prior to midterms. This us exactly the opposite of any good strategy unless his goal is to continue to create more chaos, division. He’s going to keep throwing people, governments under the bus until there’s no one left.
Excellent points, but this wasn’t a debacle that “became” a forever war. It was baked in from the first strike, and some of us said so in the spring.
Bombing a fragile theocracy was always going to rescue it: hand the hardliners a rally-around-the-flag windfall, torch the JCPOA leverage we still held, and harden the regime’s resolve to actually build the bomb.
That’s not hindsight. That’s cost asymmetry.
Iran never had to win. It only had to bleed us cheaply and close Hormuz on its own clock, which is precisely the leverage now sitting in the oil price. The tragedy isn’t that Trump lacked an exit strategy. The strike was the strategy, and the “neverending war” is just that strategy working as designed.
Johan 🐌