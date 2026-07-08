Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
6hEdited

It is increasingly apparent that Trump knows nothing but infantile banter and his shockingly stupid and delusional fantasies, well it’s not helping. The Iranians are taking him, and by extension the United States for a ride that’s likely to bring this unpopular war and additional costs home to consumers prior to midterms. This us exactly the opposite of any good strategy unless his goal is to continue to create more chaos, division. He’s going to keep throwing people, governments under the bus until there’s no one left.

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Johan
5h

Excellent points, but this wasn’t a debacle that “became” a forever war. It was baked in from the first strike, and some of us said so in the spring.

Bombing a fragile theocracy was always going to rescue it: hand the hardliners a rally-around-the-flag windfall, torch the JCPOA leverage we still held, and harden the regime’s resolve to actually build the bomb.

That’s not hindsight. That’s cost asymmetry.

Iran never had to win. It only had to bleed us cheaply and close Hormuz on its own clock, which is precisely the leverage now sitting in the oil price. The tragedy isn’t that Trump lacked an exit strategy. The strike was the strategy, and the “neverending war” is just that strategy working as designed.

Johan 🐌

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