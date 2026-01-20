Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Keith Olson
5h

The year of fear! Jan. 20, 2025-Jan. 20, 2026.

In one year, Trump has turned the U.S. from being the country that was able to recover from the pandemic better than any other G7 country, into a country where people are afraid to come out of their homes!

Martin Luther King Jr. was remembered yesterday, by most Americans, as a real American hero. Of course our president doesn’t think so. It’s plainly obvious he is a white supremacist bigot.

As Trump and his supporters have brought this Darkness over our country, I remember one thing Doctor King said that is so on the nose today. Paraphrasing: When it’s gets Dark enough the Stars come out.

Hopefully he was correct and there will be enough good people, (Stars), that will come out against this tyranny.

Donald Hodgins
5h

Never stop learning--for history never stops teaching. We have been here before, let's not make the same mistakes again.

