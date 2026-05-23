Trump's Gush of Slush | The Coffee Klatch for Saturday, May 23, 2026. A bit late this morning!

Friends,

Sorry for being a bit late this morning.

Today Michael and I take a deep dive into Trump’s corruption — beginning with CBS’s merger deal with Skydance that was conditioned, in part, on it’s canceling Stephen Colbert’s show (which is why I’m wearing a T-shirt I got when I appeared on Colbert’s “The Late Show”).

We then examine whether Jeff Bezos — the fourth-richest person in the world — is a knave or a fool for going on network television claiming that the richest 1 percent of Americans pay 40 percent of all taxes (a Trump-like lie).

And, as long as we’re talking about rogues and corruption, we look at Trump’s Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s $1.8 billion Trump slush fund and immunity from all future IRS audits — and its political fallout.

All that and more on today’s Coffee Klatch. So pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, and join in the discussion.

(Heather will be back next Saturday.)

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