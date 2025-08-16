Robert Reich

Trump’s Fascist Thuggery | The Coffee Klatch for August 16, 2025

With Heather Lofthouse and Yours Truly, Robert Reich
and
Heather Lofthouse
Aug 16, 2025
Friends,

Today, Heather and I discuss Trump’s occupation of Washington, D.C.; his meeting with war-criminal Putin; his takeover of key industries; his demands that Republican governors gerrymander their states to find more Republican seats; and his widening corruption. (If I had written the previous sentence several years ago, I would have thought it a parody. But it’s not. It’s real, and it’s fascist thuggery)

