Trump’s Fascist Thuggery | The Coffee Klatch for August 16, 2025

Friends,
Today, Heather and I discuss Trump’s occupation of Washington, D.C.; his meeting with war-criminal Putin; his takeover of key industries; his demands that Republican governors gerrymander their states to find more Republican seats; and his widening corruption. (If I had written the previous sentence several years ago, I would have thought it a parody. But it’s not. It’s real, and it’s fascist thuggery)
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robert Reich to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.