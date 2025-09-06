Trump’s Doomed Economy | Coffee Klatch for Saturday, September 6, 2025

Friends,

Trump’s economy is going down what he describes as a “sh*thole.” Job growth has stalled and prices continue to rise.

The problem is it’s not just Trump’s economy; it’s also our economy.

Today, Heather and I try to give some context to the bad economic news — looking at what it means politically, who is suffering most, and how it can possibly be turned around.

Along the way, we talk about the extraordinary push-back by the federal courts and the hopes for the Democrats, and we venture into larger themes such as the centrality of science and truth in a democracy.

Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, and join our conversation.

