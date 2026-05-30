Trump's Department of Injustice | The Coffee Klatch for Saturday, May 30, 2026

Friends,

Heather is back (after a grueling week; we wish her mother a speedy recovery).

Today we take a deep dive into Trump’s Department of Injustice, now headed by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who’s criminally prosecuting Trump’s enemies — including private citizens such as E. Jean Carroll.

We also examine Trump and the Republican Party’s obsession with testosterone — part of the so-called “manosphere” — which includes the scheduling of UFC cage matches on the White House’s South Lawn, denigrating Democrats such as Senate candidate James Talarico as being “low T,” ridiculing LGBTQ+ people, Trump and Secretary of “War” Pete Hegseth’s hyper-aggressiveness, and Trump’s fear of strong women who stand up to him.

We also discuss the blatant corruption of the Trump regime and its relationship to the horrific U.S. economy.

So please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, and join in the conversation.

Share

Leave a comment