Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
2h

Trump is bitching yet again----Today Trump placed all of this country's social unrest squarely upon the shoulders of the far left. What in the hell is the far left? Our political theater consists of 3 basic elements: The Democrats, The Independants, and of course the Republicans. Trump pointed to several incidents involving various degrees of violence all directed against members of the (Far Right) Republican party. He stated these acts of violence must stop! However, Mr. Trump neglected to mention any of the violent acts carried out against the Democrats by members of his own political gang. Why is that? Charlie Kirk would be alive today if he had chosen to follow a member of the Democratic party instead of the lunatic he befriended. Trump's entire movement is orchestrated around hatred of one thing or another, which he just isn't smart enough to understand. Instead of surrounding himself with the minds of experts who could help guide him through this country's everydays problems. Mr. Trump has selected a group of inapt morons who unscrew a light bulb by spinning the ladder while the orange guy holds onto the burned out bulb, and he has the gall to point fingers at the only party with which this country has a future. Now he wants to give Mr. Kirk a metal for his conduct, what conduct. All Kirk ever did was glorify a man who had the power to make gold lose its luster. Mr. Trump, unless you would like to join your outspoken friend I would suggest you tone things down just a bit. Your ridiculous rhetoric is tearing this country apart. Who do I blame for our current debacle? Ranking Republicans who don't have the stones necessary to control a rogue President. Trump's women are floozies, his men are marshmallows, and there isn't an honest American among them, and he wonders why he is having difficulties being the President of a country that doesn't want him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Warwick Annear's avatar
Warwick Annear
2h

I find it intriguing that law enforcement are calling for the death penalty for the perpetrator whereas schoolchildren only get thoughts and prayers when someone shoots them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
108 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture