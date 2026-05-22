Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Johan's avatar
Johan
4h

Reich is right that affordability and corruption are the same story. But the memo has a weak spot, and Republicans will drive a truck through it.

The frame assumes voters reward the party that names the disease. They don’t. Hungary is instructive but not the way the memo uses it. Magyar did not win by cataloguing Orbán’s graft. He won by being a defector from inside the machine, someone whose biography proved the rot was real. The message worked because the messenger was credible. Democrats do not have that. They are the incumbents of the old system, and “our record on corruption is not perfect” is the kind of line that tells a swing voter you already know the counterpunch lands.

Here is the deeper problem. Outrage at oligarchs is not the same as belief that anyone will stop them. Voters in low-trust conditions do not sort politicians into clean and corrupt. They sort them into competent thieves and incompetent ones, and then they pick the competent thief because at least something gets done. That is the actual mechanism of Orbán’s durability, and of Trump’s. A memo that lists fifteen bribes without explaining why the other side keeps winning anyway is just feeding the cynicism it needs to defeat.

So the test for every Democratic candidate is brutally simple. Not “can you name the corruption.” Voters already know. It is “why should I believe you are different, and what will you have actually delivered in my life within twelve months.” Item five of the memo, the policy list, is where the campaign lives or dies. And it is the shortest section. Reverse that. Lead with the deliverable, close with the corruption. People do not vote against a villain. They vote for a result they can picture.

Johan🐌

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
4h

Trump's Game of Thrones--

Removing the competition is the first thing Trump endeavors to do when dealing with his adversaries. He secretly entered the Country of Venezuela and kidnapped its President and his wife. He aided Netanyahu in removing the head of Iran's government. Now he wants to arrest Fidel Castro's 94 year old brother. He seems to have a severe dislike for foreign leaders. He belittled Zelenskyy because he felt his cards held nothing of importance. He abused the relationship with King Frederik X of Denmark, and President Mulino of Panama wasn't left out of the fray as well. It would be fitting for Mr. Trump to take the walk of shame through the streets of Westeros..While the Democrats desperately search for John Snow...

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