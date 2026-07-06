Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective's avatar
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective
21m

The more Trump talks, the more he sounds like Charlie Brown's teacher…

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
24mEdited

Hitler systematically dismantled all other political and institutional opposition, targeting Social Democrats. Sounds very similar to democratic socialist here in America. We know what happened after Hitler neutralized his left wing opposition.

Last week he was speaking directly with Theodore Roosevelt. Maybe he was just speaking with Jay Edgar Hoover?

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