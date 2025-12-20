Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Transcript

Trump’s Cognitive Collapse | The Coffee Klatch for Saturday, December 20, 2025

With Heather Lofthouse and yours truly, Robert Reich
Robert Reich
Dec 20, 2025

Friends,

Today, Heather and I take a deep dive into Trump’s increasingly addled brain — seeking to understand how quickly he’s losing his capacities and the dangers this poses for the rest of us. We begin with his bizarre response to the killings of Rob and Michele Reiner earlier this week, followed by his lie-filled speech to the nation and his chief-of-staff’s description of him as having the personality of an “alcoholic” who believes he’s omnipotent. We also examine his mounting losses: congressional Republicans who are deserting him, federal courts that continue to reject his orders, and polls showing him tanking. And we attempt to sum up this harrowing year.

Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, and join in our discussion.

Also: In next Saturday’s year-end klatch, we’ll take your questions about anything — so please leave them in the comments below.

Discussion about this video

