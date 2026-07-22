Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
8h

Once again, I'm startled at how trivial our national politicians-- especially the Trump regime, but not just them-- think the increasingly de-monied ordinary voters are.

I don't think the populace is into it-- but Trump's success garnering votes with "drain the swamp [of experienced public servants" shows how important it is to direct public disgust with being treated like game pieces. May the people rouse to demand institutions designed and operating and monitored to create sustainability and equity-- not to hail some cheapass supposed superhero.

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
8hEdited

Ego-scrumptious. If Trump was a fast food--he'd eat himself.

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