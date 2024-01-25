Trump’s biggest economic lie of the campaign (so far)
Another reason why the public remains grumpy even though the economic numbers get better and better
Friends,
Before I get to Trump’s biggest economic lie of the campaign so far, let me quickly share with you an effulgence of good economic news.
1. This morning we learned (from the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis) that the U.S. economy grew by a healthy 3.1 percent in 2023 — and by an even faster 3.3. percent in the last three months o…