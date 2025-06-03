Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

Michael Roseman
Destroy education, discredit science, kill art, silence the media, end history. These are all well honed techniques of making sure the people are compliant and afraid.

Trump and the regime are using these tools to try to keep us from thinking, to keep us quiet, to put us to sleep.

It’s worked other times, other places. But it’s not going to work this time.

We’re on to you, Trump, Vought, Vance, RFK Jr., Musk and all the others. This time we’re awake.

“And Trump, like past authoritarians, wants to control not just what we do, but also how and what we think.”

Keith Olson
In his mind it’s Trump’s world, we’re just living in it.

