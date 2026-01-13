Robert Reich

Johan
1h

Professor Reich nails the domestic policy failures here, but there’s a crucial geopolitical dimension most people are missing.

I come from a foreign service background and consult for foreign policy organizations…the economic incoherence you’re describing isn’t a bug, it’s strategic. Unpredictable tariffs, attacks on the Fed’s independence, and financial deregulation aren’t just bad domestic policy. They’re tools for destabilizing institutional frameworks that constrain executive power.

When Trump threatens Fed independence, he’s not just trying to lower interest rates, he’s testing how far he can push against institutional autonomy. Same pattern with DOJ, same with regulatory agencies. The goal is centralized, unaccountable power that can be weaponized both domestically and in international economic leverage plays.

We also need to recognize that the opposition to these policies isn’t just ideological disagreement, it’s a deliberate strategy to concentrate power while keeping the public distracted and divided.

The question isn’t whether they understand economics. It’s whether enough Americans will recognize the power grab before these institutions are too weakened to push back.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

—Johan

Former Foreign Service Officer

Ian
1h

Another world is possible because another world is affordable. Professor Reich, please put together some type of video that reveals the obscene profits taken by firms over the last several years. We need to first arm people with the indisputable facts about how higher wages are clearly possible, companies would just rather siphon the money up to the top so executives can get a fifth house.

