Professor Reich: i saw IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE for the first time when i was in university. and i wept.

everyone wants to make a difference in the lives of other people -- even the orange rapist -- but most of us want to make a POSITIVE difference for others. i'm not sure that this is my favourite movie of all time (there are so many excellent films out there that it's difficult to choose JUST ONE as my fav) but it certainly is a wonderful film and it is on my "favourites" list.

i read somewhere that its popularity was a surprise, surprisingly enough, after it was released. kinda tells you how hollywood executives think about the public.

anyway, if asked what my favourite film is, i just might name this one because of what it says about me -- my philosophy of life, my goals and my dreams.

It is the nature of capitalism that ruthless, unethical types succeed at it. As Adam Smith pointed out in his master work, capitalism will destroy society and will eventually destroy itself if not regulated and limited. We seem very close to a run-away situation in recent years. We need to elect leaders who will represent the interests of average people and work for the common good. Democrats offer more of those than do the Republicans and we need them to control Congress.

