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Robert Reich

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Who's America’s Abuser-in-Chief? | The Coffee Klatch for March 14, 2026

With Heather Lofthouse, E. Jean Carroll, and yours truly, Robert Reich
Robert Reich, Heather Lofthouse, and E. Jean Carroll
Mar 14, 2026

Friends,

Today Heather and I are joined by E. Jean Carroll — journalist, author, advice columnist (her “Ask E. Jean” column appeared in Elle magazine from 1993 through 2019) … and target of Trump’s sexual assault. Her book Not My Type, subtitled One Woman Against a President, chronicled what happened, and the court cases she initiated against Trump — and won. It’s a fabulous, frightening, but also funny (really!) account. Heather surprised me by snagging E. Jean for our Klatch.

We’ll start with an assessment of Trump’s war, then turn to E. Jean.

Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, and join in the conversation.

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