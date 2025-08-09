Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Trump's 24-Karat Corruption | The Coffee Klatch for August 9, 2025

With Heather Lofthouse and Yours Truly, Robert Reich
Robert Reich
and
Heather Lofthouse
Aug 09, 2025
Friends,

Today Heather and I look into Trump’s efforts to get payoffs (such as the 24-karat gold bar that Apple’s Tim Cook gave him apparently in return for exempting Apple from import taxes on semiconductors); Trump’s attacks on facts he doesn’t like (such as the latest jobs report); and his methods of achieving political outcomes he wants (such as instructing Texas to come up with five more House seats).

We explain how each of these connects to one another, and how the result is the opposite of democracy.

