Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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David Dilling's avatar
David Dilling
2h

I will call Cliff Bentz my sycophant Republican US Representative from Oregon, but it will not do any good. It feels like our grand experiment in democracy is at an end. The silence of the Republican Party is unbelievable.

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Garrett Menning's avatar
Garrett Menning
2h

The exact amount is $1.776 billion. If only it were just a sick joke. What an flagrant insult to our founding ideals.

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