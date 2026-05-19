Friends,

Donald Trump just stole over A BILLION DOLLARS from you and me and every other taxpayer. And he’s using it to reward cronies and criminals who committed violence on his behalf.

If this sounds corrupt as hell, that’s because IT IS corrupt as hell.

The Justice Department announced that it is establishing a taxpayer-funded $1.8 billion dollar “Anti-Weaponization Fund.”

The massive slush fund will give violent criminals and crooks pardoned by Trump a way to seek payouts over bogus claims that the government was “weaponized” against them.

This includes the FIFTEEN HUNDRED insurrectionists charged or convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6. And it includes some of the fraudsters Trump pardoned after they made huge donations to his Super PAC.

This so-called “weaponization” fund was created after Trump agreed to drop his egregious $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS over his leaked tax returns.

In addition, the Justice Department revealed today that it has agreed not to pursue any legal matters against Trump and his family, including those involving Trump’s tax returns, that are currently pending — such as any audits of Trump or his family. In 2024, the New York Times reported that a loss in an I.R.S. audit could cost Trump more than $100 million.

Remember: Donald Trump was literally suing his own government for damages, while lawyers from his own Justice Department handled the lawsuit. Hello?

The case was rightfully facing skepticism from the judge presiding over it. So, instead of pressing forward, Trump and his regime have established the weaponization fund to effectively get around the judge.

Now, Donald Trump will control a five-person commission that decides on how the $1.8 billion, taxpayer-funded slush fund will be spent with little to no oversight.

Some Democrats in the House are trying to block this outright theft from the American taxpayer. Impeachment should be on the table too.

Friends, I’ve been around politics for over 50 years. I’ve never seen anything as brazenly crooked and corrupt as what Trump and his cronies did yesterday.

Donald Trump makes Richard Nixon look like a choir boy.

Call your members of Congress and tell them not to allow this travesty. Phone (202) 224-3121. The operator can connect you directly to the office of any representative or senator.

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