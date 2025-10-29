Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Xplisset
Confession: I used to roll my eyes at “police state.” I was wrong. Now I see.

As a retired cop, I know how a speech like this lands on the street: commanders hear permission, rank and file hear a target list, neighbors learn to look away. The good news is clarity; he said it to the troops, out loud.

We have seen this pattern before, and it shows up at the dinner table first: the chair that stays empty after a raid, the paycheck eaten by fines, the kid who stops talking. The counter is boring and brave: back leaders who refuse unlawful orders, keep the courts lit with daylight, elect sheriffs and DAs who will not be props. How is it showing up where you live? www.xplisset.com.

Donald Hodgins
Trump's "Rubber-Bannon" man---There is more perversion in Trump's camp other than the crap that comes from Miller and Vought. Steve Bannon is filling Trump's empty head with a level of sickness we all should be concerned with. Mr. Bannon has been married "3" times to "3" distinctly different women. He was charged with domestic violence back in 1996 but the charges were dropped when his wife failed to show up at the hearing. I wonder what method of dissuasion he used to put enough fear in her to make Mrs. Bannon skipped her court appointment. He abused alcohol for decades and I don't believe for a second that he is on the wagon, because the man is still here. He was accused of money laundering and fraudulently stealing money from "Republicans" who fell for his border wall scheme. This man is as dirty as they come and Trump is listening to him.

