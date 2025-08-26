Friends,
It’s now peak season for enjoying our national parks. But even here, in the pristine beauty of these national treasures, the Trump regime is axing America.
National parks like the Grand Canyon, Shenandoah, Yellowstone, and Yosemite conserve America’s nature for future generations.
But Trump’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency has chipped away at the National Park system. And Trump and Republicans’ Big Ugly tax cut goes a step further by taking an axe to the National Park Service budget. (This week marks the 109th anniversary of the National Park Service.)
Our parks belong to all of us. They’re being gutted so Trump can offer bigger tax cuts to his billionaire friends.
Have a look at our latest video.
Can someone tell me why Trump is so angry with the American people?
Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Reach out to those in your own state, and those in a committee that fits your topic. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly. We deserve better ❤️🩹🤍💙