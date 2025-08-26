Friends,

It’s now peak season for enjoying our national parks. But even here, in the pristine beauty of these national treasures, the Trump regime is axing America.

National parks like the Grand Canyon, Shenandoah, Yellowstone, and Yosemite conserve America’s nature for future generations.

But Trump’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency has chipped away at the National Park system. And Trump and Republicans’ Big Ugly tax cut goes a step further by taking an axe to the National Park Service budget. (This week marks the 109th anniversary of the National Park Service.)

Our parks belong to all of us. They’re being gutted so Trump can offer bigger tax cuts to his billionaire friends.



