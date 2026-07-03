Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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VerLen P Sheehan's avatar
VerLen P Sheehan
3hEdited

Trump

Always

Does

The

Wrong

Thing

He makes sure the business owners catch all the breaks and doesn’t care in the least if someone dies along the way or if the earth is destroyed because of what he does….all that matters is money.

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
3h

Something I've been thinking about for years is the irresponsibility of the pundits and pols who have said (in decreasing numbers over those years) that climate change isn't a thing, is not a result of human activity, is natural, cyclical, and unavoidable. Even those who stop making those assertions do not, in my sight or hearing, declare that they were wrong and that in their error they contributed to unnecessary/early death of individuals and environmental systems.

Many of them are from the party who understand themselves to be universally known, in the U.S., as the party of responsibility and understanding.

I am not a devotee of confession of fault as a social good in itself, though it can be important to the confessing individual. But these air-conditioned dudes still swing social and political weight, and they are declining their services to an entire world.

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