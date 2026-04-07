Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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D Cohen's avatar
D Cohen
5h

Some how, in this response to Trump and all his BS, it has become completely lost that the world has a finite aspect. And massive destruction (waste, environmental damage) which Trump loves, is a debt for which we all must eventually pay.

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Dana Scott's avatar
Dana Scott
5h

On MS Now tonight, Laurence O’Donnell makes a further very strong case for the 25th Amendment’s being invoked. Sigh. If only …

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