User's avatar
Todd's avatar
Todd
8h

Epstein diversion: blow up boats

Epstein diversion: seize Maduro

Epstein diversion: pirate oil tankers

Epstein diversion: attack Iran

71 replies
GrrlScientist's avatar
GrrlScientist
7h

Professor Reich: i am deeply concerned that the orange rapist will soon turn his desperate eyes towards ... nuclear weapons ... in his quest to crush iran and to cause even more international chaos. it's utterly shameful to see he's used the military to murder 168 (or so?) little girls who were at school to keep decent people from seeing accounts of his many assaults and rapes of children -- and potentially their murders, and worse.

RELEASE THE COMPLETE UNREDACTED TRUMPSTEIN FILES NOW

15 replies
400 more comments...

