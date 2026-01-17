Robert Reich

Trump Gives America the Finger | The Coffee Klatch for Saturday, January 17, 2026

With Heather Lofthouse and yours truly, Robert Reich
Robert Reich
Jan 17, 2026

Friends,

Today Heather and I grapple with the inescapable reality that Trump has turned America into a fascist state. From the streets of Minneapolis to the shores of Greenland, violence and the threat of violence prevail. By contrast, we talk with Lina Khan, former chair of the Federal Trade Commission and co-chair of Mayor Mamdani’s transition team, about how Mayor Mamdani has launched his social-democratic administration in New York. And Heather and I explore specific steps you can take to fight this scourge.

Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, and join in the conversation — and the movement.

