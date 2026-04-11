Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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bayjh's avatar
bayjh
40m

Regular grade is about $6.50/gal. in Los Angeles today, and rising.

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Vincent from Napa's avatar
Vincent from Napa
42mEdited

Ha! From the title I thought the orange grifter had begun marketing his own cheap gas!

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